Say it ain’t so, Marco

In a tweet Tuesday (11/24), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) wrote that Joe Biden’s just-announced cabinet nominees “went to Ivy League schools, have strong resumes, attend all the right conferences & will be polite & orderly caretakers of America’s decline.”

Ouch.

Rubio, 49, ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016 and is running for the 2024 nomination now. Born in Miami to Cuban immigrants, he got his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from the University of Miami. He says he left college with $100,000 in student-loan debt. He’s apparently never held a job other than local, state and federal elective positions.

Rubio’s harsh tweet portends a season of hyper-partisan politics in a closely divided Senate. Why not wait to criticize until a nominee or cabinet member actually does something to warrant criticism? It’s just not fair to attack them on sight for their qualifications.

The last act: On Nov. 23 – 20 days after Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 election – U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander released this statement: “The presidential election is rapidly coming to a formal end. … Since it seems apparent that Joe Biden will be the president-elect, my hope is that President Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed. When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do.”

The big wilt: Uh, Lamar. I would bet my house, my car and my cat that your service will be remembered by your big wilt at the conclusion of Trump’s impeachment trial. Rather than ask, “What did the President know and when did he know it?” you basically said, “Yeah, sure, he did all this stuff but it doesn’t matter.”

Bye-bye, Betsy: Expect Joe Biden to select a leader for the U.S. Department of Education who will seek to reverse federal policy dating back to the “No Child Left Behind” days of George W. Bush. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, whose husband sells Amway and whose brother is a mercenary, is no fan of public education. My vote would be to adopt President Reagan’s idea in 1980: Abolish the federal department of education.

Turkey time: Do you think Donald Trump saw the irony in pardoning the Thanksgiving turkeys, Corn and Cob, on the day before he pardoned retired Gen. Michael Flynn? Flynn was on the payroll of Turkey (the country) while serving as Trump’s national security advisor. He lied to the FBI and he lied to Mike Pence. Trump fired him. And now he’s pardoned him. This was a good week for turkeys.

Plus dressing: For the first time, the USA will have a female vice president. And for the first time (in my memory) the Washington Post has published the cornbread dressing recipe of the incoming vice president. Good grief, guys.

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of Knox TN Today.