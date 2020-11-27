Pellissippi’s concert shifts online

The talented musicians and singers at Pellissippi State Community College know that “the show must go on.” That’s why the college will present its annual Holiday Spectacular concert online this year.

“Home for the Holidays … Again!” will premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, on Pellissippi State’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“Our annual Holiday Spectacular is one of the most well-loved events of the year, so we traditionally perform the show twice in the same night,” said assistant professor Meagan Humphreys, music program coordinator for Pellissippi State.

“With so many of us working and learning from home this year due to the pandemic, we thought, ‘Why not bring the concert into people’s homes?’ It’s a very 2020 way to kick off the holiday season!”

This year’s concert will feature Pellissippi State’s jazz band, studio orchestra, percussion ensemble, bluegrass ensemble, guitar ensemble and brass ensemble as well as pieces by the college’s two choirs: Concert Chorale and Variations.

The eight songs will be a mix of sacred and secular holiday music, from “Away in a Manger” to “Jingle Bell Rock.”

There is no cost to view the concert, which will feature more than 70 Pellissippi State students.

General info about Pellissippi State is here or call 865-694-6400.

Lesli Bales-Sherrod does marketing and writing for Pellissippi State Community College.