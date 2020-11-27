Weekend specials

Food City has a three-day sale, today through Sunday, with some super-duper specials: Food City)11.27 Knox ROP

Also, Dec. 1 is the final day to support Race Against Hunger, a donation to area food banks.

Friends & Pets in Need holiday food drive will run through Dec. 31. The drive will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout our area.

Specially marked bags containing non-perishable food items, as well as bags containing pet food products will be available for purchase for $10 (plus tax) at all area Food City locations. Customers wishing to purchase the bags may deposit them in the collection bins located at the front of the store. 100% of the products collected will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout the region.

Seasonal flu vaccine protects against the most common strains of influenza. Vaccinations are available on a walk-up basis at Food City immunizing pharmacies and will continue throughout flu season, based upon vaccine availability. Visit foodcity.com for a list of immunizing locations. Other vaccines, including pneumonia and shingles shots, will be available as well. Please consult your local Food City Pharmacy or visit foodcity.com for details.

