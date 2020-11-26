Gift of land gives Powell cause for thanksgiving

Arvin and Sabra Brown have called Powell home for many years, watching from their farm on Brickyard Road as the community changed from a rural, railroad town to a bustling suburb. The Browns had a front-row seat for TDOT’s construction of Powell Drive. The new road runs alongside their property and actually bisected it at Beaver Creek.

The Browns have donated 12 acres, lying between their home and the Crown College property, to Legacy Parks Foundation. Legacy’s executive director, Carol Evans, said conservation easements will be added to the property, it will be developed with community input and eventually will become a Knox County park.

The generosity of the Browns and earlier Dr. Bob and Louise Collier is truly a cause of celebration for Powell residents.

Since 2014, Powell has added three sizable parks – each unique and each easily accessible to Powell residents.

Powell Station Park – some 11 acres between Beaver Creek and Emory Road just west of Powell High School – contains a walking trail, splash pad, skate park, outdoor classroom, restrooms, water fountain and 9-hole disc golf course.

Collier Preserve – some 11 acres on Emory Road adjacent to the Powell Branch Library – set to open by year’s end, it contains a ½-mile permeable walking trail, a flagstone path to Beaver Creek, a council ring (stump circle) for outdoor gatherings with more to come.

Browns’ gift – some 12 acres on Powell Drive at Brickyard Road. Who knows what this land will become? Expect Legacy Parks to gather community input and contract with the East Tennessee Community Design Center to create a park theme and design. Then Evans will find grant funding to implement the plan. Arvin and Sabra Brown will be involved every step of the way and may already have some ideas.

But for today, let’s just say thanks!

For perspective, Fountain City Park is about five acres. In the past six years, Powell has acquired 34 acres of wooded land for public use. The first two tracts are primarily in the Beaver Creek floodplain. The Browns’ gift is on high ground.

Why did you give this land, we asked the Browns?

Arvin said, “I could write pages but it just boils down to – We wanted to.”

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of Knox TN Today.