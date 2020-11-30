Kilburn joins NAI Koella RM Moore

Mary Ellen Kilburn has joined NAI Koella | RM Moore as senior advisor. Kilburn will specialize in retail, hospitality and entertainment projects in the Sevierville, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg communities where she has previously worked managing sales, leasing and family entertainment development projects.

Pellissippi State Community College Media Technologies program will continue its free webinar series titled “The Art, Science & Impact of Digital Storytelling” 12:30-2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, with a focus on “Building Greater Knoxville’s National Reputation as a Creative Community.” The session will be moderated by Mary Beth West of Fletcher Marketing PR. Panelists including Deborah Allen of Catalina Content, Doug Lawyer of the Knoxville Chamber and Joe Richani of Jewelry Television.

Christmas in the City events will be modified this year because of COVID-19. Get details here.