Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley’s fundraising gala, A Night at the Speakeasy, is on Friday, October 24, 2025, at Bridgewater Place – celebrating 140 years of compassion, care and community.

In addition to the gala, other big things are happening at the HSTV as we continue to grow and improve our ability to serve the pets in our care as well as our regional shelter partners.

One exciting development is the addition of KaDee Andreasen to our leadership team. KaDee joins us as our new development director, leading efforts in fundraising, donor cultivation and community engagement. She brings a proven track record in relationship-building and fundraising, along with a deep passion for animal welfare. We’re thrilled to have her on board!

The gala in October will be spectacular and tickets go on sale at the end of April and will be available here.

The unforgettable evening will feature:

Delicious food and drinks

Live music and entertainment

Silent and live auctions

Opportunities to directly support our lifesaving mission

Sponsors for this event receive amazing benefits, including prominent recognition, event participation and the opportunity to help build a future where all animals are treated humanely, with compassion and respect.

If you are interested in sponsoring this incredible night for pet welfare or partnering with HSTV in other ways, contact KaDee Andreasen: kandreasen@humanesocietytennessee.org

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501(c)(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Contact: email or (865) 573-9675. Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.