Joe the Linnaeus two-toed Sloth wants to share his new friend, Jango, the tiger, who came to Zoo Knoxville in March. Drop by Tiger Forest to meet Jango and you can visit Joe the Sloth in a free-range exhibit inside the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation (ARC) building.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr., Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.