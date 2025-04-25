Cleaner air, less waste and more sustainable economic development remain a major focus for many East Tennesseans, despite any shift in priorities nationally. Ongoing sustainability efforts are still happening at the local level.

On Earth Day 2025, the Knoxville Chamber hosted a panel discussion on Best Practices for Sustainability. Chamber program manager Mark Snyder moderated the panel with University of Tennessee researcher Dr. Charles Sims, Earthadelic’s Allison Kelly, and newly appointed Knoxville Sustainability Director Patience Melnik.

Sims noted that when it comes to policies and incentives alone, “This is a unique period of policy uncertainty … All of that uncertainty sort of creates headwinds for business investments … It makes it hard to bank on a subsidy or a tax break because you’re not sure if it’s going to be around.”

Kelly explained that where she works, Earthadelic employees took steps to earn a Waste Wise certification from Keep Knoxville Beautiful. They documented recycling practices, added electric fleet vehicles and invested in more sustainable concrete trucks. “The tax credits were never the incentive … It’s really more personally driven. If it had great benefit for the company, that was just a bonus.”

Melnik underscored the momentum already happening. “We’re changing over to different forms of energy. I think there is so much momentum there, in the big picture, this is unstoppable. Long-term, I’m heartened by that trajectory. These new forms make financial sense.”

Snyder noted that the Chamber will continue to support conversations about sustainability and economic development, including walkability and green spaces that make Knoxville more appealing. Melnik said the city has ongoing plans to expand on renewable energy and electric vehicle charging, as well as leading a regional clean air effort, called Breathe. “We’re really coming up with a road map of how to reduce our emissions in the coming decades,” said Melnik. “We would love even more participation, especially from industry.”

Another source the panel noted for sustainability tips: Knoxville Utilities Board. Kelly reminded the audience you don’t need a big budget, either, “You can still make simple changes to make an impact.”

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which designs solar projects for manufacturers and other businesses. She’s at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.