Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, and Food City announce its annual donation campaign at all Food City locations from April 30-May 27, 2025, to raise funds for T1D research. Since 2011, Food City customers have donated more than $5 million to support Breakthrough T1D’s mission and accelerate progress on the path to cures for the disease.

“Breakthrough T1D is grateful to Food City for their ongoing partnership and commitment to raising awareness of type 1 diabetes and critical funds to help find cures for the disease,” said Brett Collins, Breakthrough T1D vice president of corporate and institutional giving. “Food City’s annual campaign demonstrates their ongoing dedication to building stronger, more vibrant communities united around a common cause and to accelerate breakthroughs that will make our mission possible.”

“Many of our associates and their families are affected by type 1 diabetes. Food City is proud to be a long-time partner of Breakthrough T1D and their mission to find a cure,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

Food City customers are invited to make a $1, $3 or $5 contribution as they check out or round up their order total to the next dollar amount. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised will benefit Breakthrough T1D.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.