The Dining Duo shares a unique venue in Marble City Kitchen & the Firefly, located in the Hilton Downtown, 501 W. Church Ave., Knoxville, 37902. Open daily, there are special menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner in the restaurant which is known as Marble City Kitchen and the Tennessee whisky bar and beer garden, the Firefly.

We were interested in the daily lunch and found the brisket sandwich inviting as the atmosphere and as delicious as it looked.

If you are downtown for a meal, this gem is worth the visit.

Marble City Kitchen is open M-F for breakfast 7-11 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. and dinner 4-11 p.m. There is a brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. with lunch hours 2-4 p.m.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at email here.