My friends Pat and Steve Moore are celebrating their 51st anniversary at the Blue Water Resort in Key West, Florida, and I get to share some of the fun.

With a private tiki hut and dock, the two are splurging on this special adventure with their dog Carlos.

Steve, an avid fisherman, had to stop for one of his days of angling when a no-catch broke his 40 lb. test line. He had succeeded prior to the disruption with catching over a dozen smaller fish. Maybe the bigger fish broke the line not being happy with Steve catching its dinner.

Key West is at the southernmost point of the continental United States in the Florida Keys. It is known for beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters and a lively arts scene but also for its historic sites, including the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, the iconic Southernmost Point Buoy and Mallory Square, famous for its sunset celebrations.

