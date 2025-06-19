Save the date for the tenth University of Tennessee Arboretum Society Annual Butterfly Festival on Saturday, September 6, 2025, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the UT Arboretum Auditorium and surrounding grounds, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge. Activities include the UT Insect Zoo, two butterfly tents, educational speakers, children’s activities, local artisans, food trucks and dulcimer music.

More details will be published soon!

Co-sponsored by the UT Forest Resources Research and Education Center, this educational event is designed for children and adults of all ages.

The UT Arboretum Society celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2025; to learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.