Fred E. West Jr. did not fear hard work. I had left Green Hill School when he was appointed as principal, but my sister and brother were there. And one summer day, the principal showed up at our house, selling World Book Encyclopedias. Guess it was either that or raising corn to supplement his dismal educator’s salary.

We bought a set (red cover) and those books opened the world to me.

Mr. West was young then, a tall, skinny man with progressive ideas for the little rural school. He did well and was sent to bigger schools – Karns and Powell elementaries. He was a principal for 23 of his 30 years in education.

Joy Grayson West, his wife of 66 years, was a longtime office assistant at Powell Middle School. She died on December 22, 2022, at age 84. Joy and Fred had retired to New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Marvin West picks up Fred’s story in his second 30-year career as a pastor.

Services for Mr. West are set for Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7225 Old Clinton Highway, Knoxville. Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 and burial at Lynnhurst Cemetery, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Timothy and Patty West; grandchildren Nicholas West and wife Mimi, Sharita Goosie and Jacob; great grandchildren Allison Murphy and Audrey Defenderfer. Preceded in death by son Mark West and parents Fred Sr. and Ruth West. The full obituary is here. It outlines Mr. West’s many accomplishments in education and the ministry. He lived a full life of service to others. And he wasn’t bad at selling encyclopedias.