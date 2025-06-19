Whoa Doggie, a Knoxville-based hot sauce, salsa and dry seasonings manufacturer, took first place in three categories at the prestigious international Fiery Food Challenge, the longest-running blind-tasting competition, held during ZestFest 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas, May 23-25. In its 28th year, culinary experts conducted blind tastings across over 85 categories, awarding the coveted Golden Chile to the best in flavor and heat.

Whoa Doggie swept first place in three categories:

Alpha Dog Hot Sauce – First Place in American-Style Hot with a blend of flavor and heat made with Red Savina Habanero peppers and garlic

Ankle Biter Hot Sauce – First Place in Caribbean with a Caribbean balance of Scotch Bonnet peppers and jerk seasoning

Guard Dog Salsa – First Place in Salsa Verde with a verde-style sauce made from jalapeños and Trinidad Moruga Scorpion peppers with a blend of herbs and cilantro

Whoa Doggie’s Alpha Dog Hot Sauce also took first place in the Habanero category at the 11th annual NYC Hot Sauce Expo’s Screaming Mi Mi Awards in September 2024.

Artisan crafted in small batches in Knoxville, Whoa Doggie’s hot sauces are gluten free, vegan and part of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Pick Tennessee Products featuring high quality offerings from Tennessee farms and food businesses.

Whoa Doggie founder Billy Rivet says, “Our goal is to bring flavor to the heat and create sauces and salsas that enhance the flavor of your food and eating experience, and not just an overpowering taste of peppers and heat.”

Whoa Doggie’s products are available at select locations, markets, festivals and online at www.whoadoggiesauces.com.

