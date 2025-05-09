Good news. Roxie, the longest resident at Humane Society of Tennessee Valley, was adopted this week after 90 days in the shelter!!

So many precious faces are waiting patiently at the shelter for their second chance. Each one of these babies has their own story, and they are waiting on YOU for their happily ever after.

Small dogs, big dogs, couch potatoes and hiking hounds — we quite literally have it all! Please come adopt and be the hero in their story!

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the state of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501(c) (3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Contact: email or 865-573-9675. Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

