I hiked a few trails this week but this report is from Round Top Trail. The Roundtop Trail starts off Wear Gap Road about a tenth of a mile from the park boundary. The trail is around 7.5 miles long and deadends at the Townsend Wye (Little River). There is no bridge across Little River there. There is a section of the trail about four miles in where the footing is extremely challenging and steep for about 50 feet.
There were eight blowdowns on the trail with a couple challenging to go over or under.
I saw a bear beside Wear Gap Road near Roundtop trailhead. He/she ran up & over hill.
Here are a few of the wildflower beauties I saw on this hike.
- Blackberry – Some – Not at full bloom yet – mostly first mile of the trail.
- Bowman’s Root – Few – Not at full bloom yet – first quarter of mile up trail.
- Common Blue Violet – (1) – At full bloom.
- Common Cinquefoil – Some – Mostly at peak bloom but blooms are not open unless the sun is out.
- Crested Dwarf Iris – Very few – Well past their peak – all on the first 10th of a mile up the trail.
- False Solomon’s Seal – Few – Approaching peak bloom.
- Fire Pink – (6) – At peak bloom – about 2/10 of mile up trail on the right (behind stump).
- Flame Azalea – Some – Most at peak bloom – Scattered along the first 2 miles of the trail. Most colorful.
- Four Leaf Milkweed – Some – Close to peak bloom about 1-1/2 miles up trail.
- Galax – Many – A few are just starting to bloom.
- Hawkweed – Many – About half at full bloom – rest past peak bloom – mostly half mile on the trail.
- Large Bluet – Many – Just starting to bloom – mostly first 1-1/2 mile up trail. Note: Not positive about ID.
- Maple Leaf Viburnum – Few – Mostly just starting to bloom about 7/10 of a mile up the trail.
- Meadow Parsnip – Few – At peak bloom – first 2/10 of a mile up the trail.
- Mountain Laurel – Many ++ – Many at peak bloom. The best display of the Mountain Laurel starts about 1.25 miles up the trail. It is breathtakingly beautiful – well worth the effort.
- Partridge Berry – (1)
- Rue Anemone – Few – At or past peak bloom.
- Star Grass – Many + – At peak bloom – stand out in bright sun – most blooms first mile up trail.
- Vasey Trillium – (4) – At peak bloom – such large blooms – approx. 1-1/2 mile up trail on right.
- Wild Geranium – Many – Past peak – many still have great colorful blooms.
- Wild Oats – Few – Past peak bloom – first 1/10 of mile on trail.
- Yellow Trillium – (1) – Past peak bloom.
Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.