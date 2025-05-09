The Dining Duo ate a late lunch at their top favorite, Aubrey’s. On this visit, we went to the Powell location at 214 E. Emory Road.

We can recommend everything on the menu from any appetizer or entrée as we have had each at one visit or another.

On this visit, we chose two favorites, spinach con queso to start, along with a side salad. Always enough in the both servings and the salad with its crisp fresh greens, Tillamook cheddar cheese, potato sticks and finely chopped cucumbers was filling by itself. On this occasion we had the Hawaiian ribeye with loaded baked potato, and squash casserole. As usual, everything was perfectly prepared and gave us a boxed dinner for the following day. We have had two other dishes to recommend that we have eaten on a regular basis: Asian Chicken Salad and Seafood Pasta.

Aubrey’s has multiple locations that are open daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

