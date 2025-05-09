One of Zoo Knoxville’s most iconic and oldest residents is moving back into the spotlight. Big Al, the giant Aldabra tortoise, will be back in his summer habitat across from the ARC after spending the colder months in his heated greenhouse behind the scenes.

Big Al recently celebrated 50 years at Zoo Knoxville, making him one of the zoo’s longest-standing — and most beloved — residents. Although his exact age is unknown, it’s believed that Big Al is over 160 years old, making him one of the oldest animals in human care anywhere in the world.

Weighing in at over 500 pounds, moving Big Al is no small task. It takes several members of our animal care team to carefully secure and transport him to his summer home, where guests can once again see him soaking up the sun and enjoying his outdoor habitat.

“We know our guests look forward to seeing Big Al each year,” said Phil Colclough, director of animal care, education and conservation. “He’s a living piece of history, and we’re thrilled to welcome him back.”

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr., 37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

