Large Cars & Guitars IV is gearing up for its biggest and most impactful event yet on May 23-24, moving to the legendary Bristol Motor Speedway, 151 Speedway Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620.

This annual trucking and music festival, founded by country artist and trucker Tony Justice, is more than just a celebration of Big Rigs & Rockin Country Soul — it’s a powerful event to support Susan G. Komen in the fight against breast cancer and Speedway Children’s Charities to help children in need.

The event began as a tribute to Tony’s wife, Misty Justice’s, battle with breast cancer and has since raised over $150,000 for breast cancer awareness.

This year’s event is proudly presented by the Bennett Family of Companies & Food City. Bennett Family of Companies is a leader in trucking and logistics that shares a commitment to supporting drivers, families and charitable initiatives. Dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, Food City is a long-time sponsor of the show.

What to Expect at Large Cars & Guitars IV

Stunning custom big rigs – A massive showcase of some of the most incredible large cars from across the country.

– A massive showcase of some of the most incredible large cars from across the country. Live concerts with top country & rock acts – Featuring Montgomery Gentry, Elvie Shane, Emi Sunshine, Tony Justice and more artists to be announced.

– Featuring Montgomery Gentry, Elvie Shane, Emi Sunshine, Tony Justice and more artists to be announced. Truck light show & competitions – A breathtaking display of rigs shining under the Bristol night sky.

– A breathtaking display of rigs shining under the Bristol night sky. Food, vendors & family fun – A weekend of entertainment, shopping and great eats for all ages.

Whether you’re a trucking enthusiast, a music fan, or want to support a great cause, Large Cars & Guitars IV is an event you don’t want to miss.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.