Looking for more opportunities to do business with the city of Knoxville? An event is coming up that could provide the connections you’re seeking.

“Businesses are invited to the 16th annual Business Opportunities Breakfast on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 7:30-11 a.m. at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum,” said Pamela Cotham, Small Business Outreach Office. “Businesses will have the opportunity to talk directly to city of Knoxville department heads, purchasing officials, p-card holders and warehouse clerks to learn about purchases planned over the next 12 to 18 months.”

During last year’s Business Opportunities Breakfast, the city announced its emphasis on increasing spending with small businesses.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon will provide opening remarks at 8 a.m. In addition to Purchasing Agent Penny Owens overseeing the event, individual departments will be present all morning to share details of upcoming goods and services they will be needing. Plus, these partner agencies will also have representatives at the morning event: Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation, the Public Building Authority, Knoxville Area Transit, Knoxville Utilities Board, ASM Global and the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority.

You can register here for the networking breakfast. The Civic Coliseum is located at 500 Howard Baker Jr. Ave. in downtown Knoxville. Free parking is available at Parking Garage C on Historic Preservation Drive (one block south of Howard Baker Jr. Avenue)

