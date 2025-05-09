Today is Child Care Provider Day, a special occasion dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the hard work and dedication of individuals who care for and educate children. It highlights the important role that child care providers play in the development and well-being of children and families.

The day emphasizes the significance of quality child care in fostering a nurturing environment for children’s growth and development.

There are about 150 childcare centers in Knoxville. Use this link to find child care.

My personal favorite is Davis Center for Child Development, named for the pastor of Fountain City Presbyterian Church, Jack Davis, whose vision for affordable child care came to fruition in 1995.

