I hiked Round Top Trail this week to find many blooming wildflowers. The trail starts from Wears Gap Road, approximately a tenth of a mile from the park boundary (on the right, coming from Wears Valley). The trail is over seven miles long (one way) and would likely be classified as moderately difficult. It ends at the Little River at the Townsend Wye (no bridge over the Little River). About two miles up the trail, a huge tree has fallen across the trail (it would not be easy to get through or around).

Also, about two miles up the trail, some of the Sourwood, Blueberry, and Blackberry foliage is turning red.

Other beauties I saw on this hike.

Black Eyed Susan – Many – At peak bloom – At the trailhead – Spectacular.

Coreopsis – Few – Beyond peak bloom – 1 st half mile up the trail.

– Few – Beyond peak bloom – 1 half mile up the trail. Curtiss Milkwort – Many – At or just beyond peak bloom – 1 st half mile up the trail.

– Many – At or just beyond peak bloom – 1 half mile up the trail. Daisy Fleabane – Few – At peak bloom – around a mile up the trail.

– Few – At peak bloom – around a mile up the trail. Erect Goldenrod – Some – Also other species of Goldenrod – mostly 1 st half mile up the trail.

– Some – Also other species of Goldenrod – mostly 1 half mile up the trail. False Fox Glove – Many – Many buds but a few blooms at peak bloom.

– Many – Many buds but a few blooms at peak bloom. Great Lobelia – Some – Almost at peak bloom – Scattered off and on up the trail.

– Some – Almost at peak bloom – Scattered off and on up the trail. Flowering Spurge – Many – At peak bloom – mostly first half mile up the trail.

Hawkweed – (1) – At peak bloom – half mile up the trail on the right just before the cabin.

– (1) – At peak bloom – half mile up the trail on the right just before the cabin. Ironweed – (1) – Almost at peak bloom – At the trailhead on the left.

– (1) – Almost at peak bloom – At the trailhead on the left. Joe Pye Weed – Few – Past peak bloom – At the trailhead.

– Few – Past peak bloom – At the trailhead. Southern Harebell – Many – Slightly past peak bloom – Mostly along 1 st half mile up the trail.

– Many – Slightly past peak bloom – Mostly along 1 half mile up the trail. Spiderwort – (1) – Past peak bloom – Around a mile up the trail on the right.

– (1) – Past peak bloom – Around a mile up the trail on the right. Spotted Jewelweed – Many – Past peak bloom – At the trailhead.

– Many – Past peak bloom – At the trailhead. Star Grass – Few – At peak bloom – After 1 st mile up the trail.

– Few – At peak bloom – After 1 mile up the trail. Starry Campion – Few – Past peak bloom – Approximately a mile up the trail.

– Few – Past peak bloom – Approximately a mile up the trail. Tick Trefoil – Few – Well past their peak bloom – 1 st half mile up the trail.

– Few – Well past their peak bloom – 1 half mile up the trail. White Top Aster – Few – Past peak bloom – Just after the cabin.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

