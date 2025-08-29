On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, Food City was honored to sponsor the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Awards ceremony, which celebrated the outstanding deputies, detectives, and civilian staff who went above and beyond in their service to KCSO and our community.

Each of these honorees, recognized for he first half of 2025, has made a tremendous impact within the KCSO and throughout Knox County, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements. We are grateful for their commitment to keeping Knox County safe.

JANUARY 2025

– Kraig Haley

FEBRUARY 2025

– T.J. Solomon

– Pam Fox

– Glenn Humphrey

MARCH 2025

– Joseph Stainback

– Alexander Hamlin

– Clayton Owens

– Stacey Epperson

– Cody Jenkins

APRIL 2025

– Brett Cox

– James Hurst

– Amanda Whitt

– Bo Cheatham

MAY 2025

– Bradley Finley

– Heather Leslie

– Gardner McBrayer

– Brenden Petrich

JUNE 2025

– Taylor Gendreau

– John Pitts

– Jevon Hinkley

Deputy Dalton Swanger and Deputy Matt Kirchner will both be honored later- please keep them in your prayers as they recover.

See the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for photos of all recipients.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.

