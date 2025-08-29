Join the Historic House Museums of Knoxville on the Mabry-Hazen House lawn for a free outdoor movie night, Friday, September 5, 8 p.m., featuring Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl!

Doors open at 7 p.m. with a special presentation at 7:30 by Dr. Christopher P. Magra, Professor at the University of Tennessee and Director of the Center for the Study of Tennesseans and War, who will share his expertise on Britain’s nautical empire before the American Revolution and add historical context to the movie.

Admission is FREE for movie, but donations are greatly appreciated to support each museum’s preservation mission. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, or other items to lounge comfortably on the lawn.

Concessions will be available for purchase.

There will be more movies during the month: Mabry-Hazen House.

Knox the Fox loves to share engaging content and your travel adventures, so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.