“Beyond Ready” is the approach 4-H programs are bringing to youth in Tennessee during the start of a new school year, complementing academics with enrichment opportunities that teach life skills like leadership and adaptability.

Tennessee 4-H is one of the largest youth development programs in the state, serving youth in grades 4–12 through the University of Tennessee and Tennessee State University Extension systems. For over a century, 4-H has embraced the “learn by doing” philosophy—giving young people hands-on experiences that help them grow in knowledge, skills, and confidence.

4-H is as diverse as the young people it serves. Members can explore STEM, horticulture, agriculture, personal development, public speaking, textiles, healthy living, environmental stewardship, and more. Programs take place at schools, community clubs, after-school settings, and special events.

Parents often tell us that 4-H helped their child “find their voice” or “try something new they never would have tried before.” Whether your child is interested in coding, growing the biggest pumpkin, or learning how to give a speech, there’s a project for them.

Youth participate in projects that match their interests, build leadership skills through service and teamwork, and challenge themselves through competitions. Tennessee 4-H also celebrates achievement with scholarships, awards, and recognition that support education and career goals. The time to sign up and explore 4-H is now!

Learn more about Tennessee 4-H: 4h.tennessee.edu

Find your local Extension office: UT Extension Office Locations

