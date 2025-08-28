With a whole new day in the mix for this week’s edition, there’s a lot of ground to cover around even amidst a Vols season opener road trip. Celebrations of the national holiday, getting a refresher course on old skills on the off day, whatever scratch you’re trying to itch surely has a solution in this weekend’s agenda full of rest and recharge.

Laurel Square Dance – Laurel Theater (August 28, 7 – 9 p.m.) Learn a new skill and meet some new people at this monthly event open to any and all experience levels! The Laurel Theater does a fantastic job of preserving Knoxvillian culture in all its forms, giving a generations-old dance to a new audience. Come perfect your boot-scooting, or just relax amongst good company. General admission is $10, with admission for JCA members students and seniors being just $5.

Emory Place Night Market – Crafty Bastard Brewery (August 29, 6 – 10 p.m.) Extend your evening commute home with a pit stop at Crafty Bastard, where a delicious brew isn’t the only thing waiting for you on this fine Friday. There will be dozens of vendors selling merchandise throughout the area, with a DJ concocting a good soundtrack to your sip and shop.

Buzzed! Adult Spelling Bee – Hi-Wire Brewing (August 29, 7 – 9 p.m.) Come dust off your old junior high ribbons and show your friends what your vocabulary is really made of! This event tests the skills of your smartest friend, hopefully after a few drinks to knock them off their game, in this 18+ event to compete for bragging rights and gift cards. Attending the event will be representatives from the Alzheimer’s Association sharing info on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Tavern Notes – Maker Exchange (August 29, 7 – 9 p.m.) Kick off your weekend with a condensed sense of Knoxville arts and culture downtown at the Maker Exchange, where local vendors and artisans set up shop on a regular basis to catch the eyes of the community. Enjoy a full menu of specials, rotating performers and more at this totally free event right in the heart of the city.

Gimme Shelter – Tennessee Theater (August 29, 8 p.m.) Experience one of, if not the best documentation of musicianship ever put to screen in Knoxville’s most ornate venue. In “Gimme Shelter,” you’ll embark with legendary rock ground The Rolling Stones on their 1969 United States tour, where hippies and hell quickly come into confrontation to create one of the most notorious moments in modern history.

Mending & Beginner Showing Workshop – Marble Springs State Historic Site (August 30, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) Torn and tattered shirts of all kinds are welcome to this traditional and eternally useful skill workshop. Rather than outsource your mends, learn to do them in-house in this unique class that displays the history and heritage of a perceived monotonous activity, learning its modern applications with every thread of the needle. Marble Springs asks that you bring your own project to mend.

Anderson East – Bijou Theater (August 30, 8 p.m.) Soft, soulful and downright begging for emotional investment, Anderson East has been prioritizing the true roots of his songwriting for practically his whole career. As skilled of a writer as he is a performer, East is bound to capture a vivid imagination for what Americana can and should be heading into the future. A favorite artist’s favorite artist, you don’t want to miss this performance that’s bound to linger on old sounds just as much as it creates new ones.

Big Kahuna Labor Day Festival – World’s Fair Park (August 31, 3 – 9 p.m.) Wing-lovers and chicken fanatics rejoice, for the Big Kahuna Wing Festival is finally upon us! Spend a Sunday in the sun, perspiration resulting from both the sun and the spices you’ll surely ingest at this all day wing extravaganza. For the past 13 years, all proceeds of admission have gone to local charities, with that sum now over $600,000 in a little over a dozen years. General admission tickets are $10, with other packages increasing in price.

