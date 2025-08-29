Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines

World: Latest World headlines at Google News World.

United Nations: Latest UN News.

National headlines

National: Latest U.S. headlines at Google News US .

Sports: Latest in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Soccer, NASCAR, & more sports at Google Sports.

Entertainment: Latest in Movies, Music, TV, Books, Arts, Design, Celebrities at Google Entertainment.

Science: Latest in Environment, Space, Physics, Genetics, and Wildlife, at Google Science.

Congress: The House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on a recess.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

U.S. Supreme Court Follow the decision of the top court here.

State headlines

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to any region of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.

Local headlines

Muse Knoxville free 4th Friday On the 4th Friday of each month, 5-7 p.m., Muse Knoxville in Chilhowee Park is open free to the public. The Muse aims to be a place where everyone can experience the power of play. Connect with the community and make new discoveries in our museum.

5th Annual Hall’s Farmer’s Market Sponsored by the Halls Crossroads Women’s League every Saturday, 9 a.m. – noon at Beaver Dam Baptist Church | 4328 E. Emory Rd., Knoxville, 37938. Offered at the market: local seasonal produce, fresh bakery goodies, local honey, handmade aprons & hand-created crafts, and so much more, including free arts & crafts for the kiddos in the Kidz Korner.

Market Square Farmer’s Market Every Saturday, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Nourish Knoxville operates four producer-only farmers’ markets in Knoxville, Tennessee. Everything sold at our farmers’ markets is grown/raised/produced by the vendor within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Big Kahuna Labor Day Festival On Sunday, August 31, 3-9 p.m., spend a Sunday in the sun, perspiration resulting from both the sun and the spices you’ll surely ingest at this all-day wing extravaganza. General admission tickets are $10, with other packages increasing in price. Big Kahuna Labor Day Festival – World’s Fair Park

Weather: Mid 80’s and sunny weekend ahead According to the National Weather Service, today is sunny, with a high near 85. Tonight’s low is around 60. The weekend will see temperatures climb back into the mid-80s.

Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: The Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.