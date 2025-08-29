We are overjoyed to share some wonderful news with our community: the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley has been selected as Tennessee’s recipient of the Mutts Across America grant, presented by Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation in partnership with Tractor Supply Company. This generous award of $5,000 will directly support the animals in our care.

Each year, MuttNation conducts extensive research to carefully select one organization for each state to be honored, recognizing shelters that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to animal welfare. To be recognized in this way, for the work we pour our hearts into every day, is both humbling and uplifting.

As a regional partner shelter, we step in when local shelters are at or over capacity, providing pets with a safe place to receive the care they need. Every animal we bring in is spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being added to our adoption floor. We serve regional shelters, pets, and the people who love them, all without any city or government funding, relying entirely on the generosity of our community and supporters to continue our lifesaving work.

“This generous grant from MuttNation Foundation and Tractor Supply Company helps us continue saying ‘yes’ when local shelters in our region are full and animals have nowhere else to go. Every dollar goes directly toward providing spay/neuter, vaccines, microchips, and compassionate care so that every pet has the chance to find their forever home.” Ryan Hughes, Executive Director of the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley

We are deeply grateful to Miranda Lambert and her family, the MuttNation Foundation, Tractor Supply Company, and the Mutts Across America program for recognizing our efforts. This recognition reminds us that we are part of a nationwide community of animal lovers who believe in giving every pet a second chance. With your support, we are changing lives, one wagging tail at a time.

Pet Tip: Enrichment matters! Puzzle toys, training games, and new scents to explore keep pets mentally stimulated and reduce stress.

Founded in 1885, the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501c(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday. Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for updates and information on our recent adoptees.

