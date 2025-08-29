Zoo Knoxville is celebrating the birth of two male red panda cubs, born on June 3, 2025, to first-time parents Sisu (mother, 4 years old) and Doofah (father, 7 years old). The cubs, now nearly three months old, are healthy, curious, and on the verge of making their public debut.

Guests may catch a first glimpse of the cubs any day now as they begin exploring their outdoor habitat. Red panda mothers determine when their young are ready to venture out, and Sisu has been carefully raising them in their den since birth.

“It has been close to five years since the last time red panda cubs were born here, and more than a decade since guests have had the chance to see cubs raised by their mother on exhibit,” said Sarah Glass, Zoo Knoxville’s Curator of Wild Ambassadors. “Sisu has been a fantastic first-time mom. She has remained calm, attentive, and has allowed us to monitor the cubs’ growth and development closely.”

Both cubs are thriving, already weighing over a kilogram each and showing early signs of climbing and interest in bamboo. Guests may notice some wobbly steps as the brothers practice their natural skills, but their playful energy and curiosity are growing daily.

Red panda births are a significant milestone not just for Zoo Knoxville but for the entire population managed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan (SSP). This cooperative program ensures the genetic health of red pandas in accredited zoos across the country. Zoo Knoxville has a long history with red pandas, with nearly 115 cubs born since 1978, making it one of the most successful breeding programs in the nation.

While the cubs do not yet have names, the zoo plans to share more details in the coming weeks as the brothers begin to settle into their public life on exhibit.

“Seeing red panda cubs is a rare and special experience,” added Glass. “We’re excited for our community to join us in celebrating this important addition to our zoo family.”

