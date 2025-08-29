Life is short, eat dessert first. If you have ever wanted to try this old saying, Joey’s Sandwich Shop is a great place to do it. Not that everything else was not delicious, but the desserts were out of this world!

Joey’s, 12346 S. Northshore Dr. in Knoxville, is obviously a neighborhood favorite, judging from the lunch crowd. A friendly, smiling staff quickly served carry-out orders as well as inside diners. One of the staff, working side by side with the others, was Joey himself. He introduced himself and thanked us for trying his restaurant. A very nice guy. (He did not realize we were The Dining Duo!)

Dining Duo One ordered a PBLT and chips. The “P” standing for pimento cheese sent the BLT to a new level. It was outstanding!

Duo Two chose a Philly Cheese Steak and was very impressed. Everything was fresh and delicious.

Joey’s also serves a full breakfast menu, including egg and cheese melts and a smoked BLT.

Now to the good part: dessert. One of the staff members, who admits to having a serious cheesecake addiction, suggested that we try the Blueberry Cheesecake muffin. Be still, my heart! A large blueberry muffin filled with cheesecake, only to be challenged by a cinnamon muffin filled with caramel. We had them both and will definitely go back again.

Joey’s Sandwich Shop deserves a try. It is open 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. Clean, friendly, moderately priced. A true Knoxville Hidden Gem.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

