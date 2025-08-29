‘Into the Mist’ now available in e-book format

Smokies Life has announced that Into the Mist: Tales of Death and Disaster, Mishaps and Misdeeds, Misfortune and Mayhem in Great Smoky Mountains National Park Volume I is now available in e-book format on popular electronic reader platforms.

Written by David Brill and published in paperback in 2017, Into the Mist contains 13 self-standing narrative chapters, each distinct in its subject matter but unified by the book’s overarching themes of death, disaster, danger and heroic rescue. Now in its sixth printing, the paperback edition of the book remains one of the best-selling titles in Smokies Life’s 72-year publishing history.

“This was a difficult book to write because it’s about human beings — fathers, mothers, children who suffered untimely deaths and left behind grieving relatives — but these also are stories about human beings locked in a desperate fight for survival,” said Brill, who is currently working on a second volume, Further Into the Mist. “It’s not reflective of a macabre interest in seeing how people suffer but instead learning how humans conduct themselves in extreme situations.”

Both the paperback and e-book versions include a comprehensive appendix of Great Smoky Mountains National Park deaths up to 2013, listing the leading causes of death and most dangerous places. Learn more here.

Why did the bears cross the road?

I cannot vouch for the accuracy of this photo or information. It appeared online on my newsfeed under a header: Did You Know?

It shows an earthen bridge over a major road that animals can use to avoid traffic. It’s a great idea but the odds of finding funding are slim. One way to tell if you’re being pranked online, by the way, is sentence structure and spelling.

One line in this story said: These green bridges help animals such as bears, wolves and mooses cross safely. The only thing worse would have been to say meeses.

Community Tree Planting Grant Applications Now Open

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) is now accepting applications for funding to help communities expand tree canopy cover and strengthen urban ecosystems across the state.

Through the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) Community Tree Planting Program, organizations can receive state-funded support to cover costs such as purchasing and shipping of trees, professional planting services, mulch, irrigation tools, tree labels and signage.

Eligible applicants include city and county governments, nonprofit organizations and public schools. Grant awards range from $500 to $20,000. Applications must be submitted online by 5 p.m. CT on September 30, 2025, at tnforestry.submittable.com/submit/.

Town of Farragut to cut ribbon on Phase 4 of McFee Park

Town of Farragut officials will cut the ribbon to open Phase 4 of McFee Park at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at the new parking lot just beyond the splash pad.

Phase 4 improvements include a 127-spot permeable paver parking lot and a pavilion that serves as a trailhead for the Adaptive Mountain Bike and Hiking Trail. The parking lot will accommodate trail users as well as visitors to a future dog park that is expected to open in late spring 2026.

Phase 4 improvements were funded through a cost-share arrangement with 65% provided by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) ARP program and 35% contributed by the town of Farragut.

Notes and Quotes

Don’t forget, you can safely walk or bike in Cades Cove on Wednesdays as the Cove restricts motorized vehicles on that day. This program runs from June through September 24, 2025.

Outdoor Knoxville

Legacy Parks Foundation and Elle Colquitt’s Outdoor Knoxville events calendar – has hikes, races, kayak floats and more for this week and next. Check it out here.

Best Bet: Tuesday, September 2, Big Fun Tuesdays: 6-9 p.m. Meads Quarry. Info: Ijams Nature Center at 865-577-4717. Join us on first Tuesdays to hit the trails on your mountain bike or on foot. There will be music and food trucks rotating throughout the season. Details online.