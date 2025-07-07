The Rotary Club of Knoxville installed its 2025-26 officers and board of directors on June 24, 2025. The club will be led this year by Shannon M. Holland, lead litigation and managing attorney of Holland Law.

The board began its term on July 1 with Rachel Ford, chief executive officer of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, as president-elect.

Ken Knight, general manager of the Crowne Plaza Knoxville, is vice president and director of retention. Andrew Murr, vice president at Barge Design Solutions, remains as club secretary, and Holden Caperton, vice president of procurement operations for First Horizon Bank, is treasurer and chair of the financial committee. Outgoing president Christopher Lambert, a wealth advisor and partner with Clarity Wealth Partners of UBS Financial Services, is serving as representative of past presidents.

The other 2025-26 board members are membership director Virginia Babb, a Realtor with Keller Williams Signature; international service director Susan Dakak, president of Smart Views LLC; education director Dave Freeman, director of Capital Resource Partners Inc.; local service director Sharon Hudson, executive director of the American Red Cross, East Tennessee Chapter; club service director Brent Midyett, vice president of DFA Solutions; and communications director Todd Moody, an attorney with Hagood Moody Hodge PLC.

Founded in 1915, the Rotary Club of Knoxville is among the oldest and largest Rotary clubs in Tennessee. Club members were instrumental in the formation of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and currently sponsor several park projects.

The club is also the steward of the Rotary Foundation of Knoxville, which funds college scholarships and special projects.

Rotary is the world’s largest private source of college scholarships. Each year the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International helps more than 1,000 students to study abroad and serve as cultural ambassadors. Rotary also partners with seven prestigious universities around the world to provide opportunities to earn a master’s degree in peace and conflict resolution.

