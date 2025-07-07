HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines

Recent World Happenings: Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal/ Russian-Ukraine War continues/ For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

Follow United Nations: UN News.

National headlines

Recent national events: Tragic Texas flooding/ Wildfires in California/ Tariff letters go out to 12 countries today. For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

Keep up with Congress. Three committees meeting today: here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court here.

State headlines

Keep up with TN government meetings here.

The Tennessee Department of Education announced the nine finalists for the 2025-26 Tennessee Teacher of the Year award. The finalists represent each of the eight Centers of Regional Excellence (CORE) areas in the state, as well as the Shelby County-Municipal area. The 2025-26 Tennessee Teacher of the Year, and three winners for each grand division, will be selected from this group and announced during the Excellence in Education Tennessee Teacher of the Year Banquet this August. See article: here.

UT Trustees hear research and enrollment goals for UT Knoxville, approve zero tuition increase and new programs. The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees at its annual meeting heard from UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman and her leadership team, who presented a vision for research and enrollment growth including targeted faculty hiring, an updated strategic enrollment plan and no tuition increase. See full article here.

East TN Construction Report: If you are traveling in our East area, see this travel report from July 3-July 9: here.

Local headlines

Weather: Hot days still with us, little chance of rain According to the National Weather Service, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 but mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95 and a low tonight around 73. Tuesday will increase rain chances in the afternoon with high still in mid 90s.

Kid A’Riffic Fun in the Park: City of Knoxville is offering free event for ages 2-12 every Wednesday in June and July, 10-1 p.m. This Wednesday’s park event, July 9, is at West Hills Park, 410 N. Winston Rd. Each booth does an activity, craft or game. Details online or call 865-215-1705.

Deputy Dalton Swanger goes home. KCSO Deputy Swanger has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home from the severe head injury he received on duty that was captured on live television a few weeks ago. See story at WBIR.

