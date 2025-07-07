Second Harvest asks, “Did you know July is National Beans Month?”

In addition to being a great source of protein, making them a food bank staple, we’ve got more than one reason to celebrate Beans Month here in East Tennessee.

Knoxville is also home to the Bush’s Beans headquarters — a company offering continuous support to Second Harvest through our initiatives & events, as well as through donated product.

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and you can too through donations or volunteering as an individual or a group.

