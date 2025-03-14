The 36th annual Ijams River Rescue cleaned up 34 sites in Knox, Anderson, Blount and Loudon counties on March 8, 2025.

Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful had 26 volunteers in the River Rescue who picked up 4,530 pounds of trash on Melton Hill Lake of the Clinch River. Their haul included 147 bags of litter, 24 tires, three duck decoys, a dock float, a fridge and 273 pounds of scrap metal. The Melton Hill Lake Users Association hosted the event and covered the cost of the dumpster.

Keep Blount Beautiful partnered with Ijams and the city of Alcoa with 18 volunteers to gather trash in the woods behind Howe Street Park that butts up to Pistol Creek. Volunteers picked up 67 bags, two tires and other items. Most of the litter in this area is glass bottles, many of which have been there for decades. It is estimated that the trash picked up today weighs over 1,600 pounds.

We caught up with the volunteers led by Courtney Clark, cleaning up Second Creek behind the Outback Steakhouse on Merchant Drive. There were about 20 people, looking like an age range of 8-80.

Clark said an amazing amount of needles and drug paraphelina was gathered, along with a dozen car tires.

Cesia Perez said this makes three years for both volunteers on Second Creek. The creek follows I-75 and I-275 to the Tennessee River. It trickles through World’s Fair Park, but much of it is channeled under the interstate. Catching trash upstream reduces the pollution in the river.

All Saints’ Creation Care Team spent the day at Ijams Nature Center as River Rescue volunteers. They prevented 25 bags of trash and a grocery cart full of larger items from flowing downstream.

Ijams had not totaled the weekend’s haul at press time, but the volunteers sure made a difference. And Ijams says “thanks to our partners:”

City of Knoxville Stormwater Engineering

Dow

First Horizon Bank

Brunswick Boat Group

Vulcan Materials Company

Borderland Tees

Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union

Old Sevier District

Tailwater Properties

Tennessee Valley Authority

CAC AmeriCorps and

Water Quality Forum

“Thanks also for their help: City of Knoxville, Knox County, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, Keep Knoxville Beautiful and Keep Blount Beautiful. You’re all making our community a healthier, cleaner place to live, work and play!”

South Knox’s Dailey wins state award

Knox County Commissioner Carson Dailey, District 9, was honored with Keep Tennessee Beautiful’s prestigious Leader Against Litter Award. He was nominated for his work as a county commissioner even though his term ended when Andy Fox was elected in August 2024.

KTnB Executive Director Missy Marshall made the presentation during the 2025 Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month and Great American Cleanup Rally held in March at Dollywood’s HeartSong Resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

“It’s rewarding to be in an official position to make a difference in the environment and beautification of Knox County,” Dailey said. “But as private citizens, we can all make a difference. I encourage everyone to join in the effort to keep litter off of our roadways and out of our waterways.”

As a commissioner Dailey led efforts to protect the natural beauty as improvements were made to major roads, such as Alcoa Highway and Gov. John Sevier Highway. He advocated for the hiring of an environmental officer within the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Tom Walker was hired for the new position in 2021 and has made a significant difference in enforcing the litter laws.

For more than 30 years, Dailey has led two Adopt-A-Road groups – one with Boy Scout Troop 36 and one independently. He has also worked diligently to remove illegal road signs in rights-of-way.

