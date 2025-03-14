Join us daily as we share a few HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Hopes for 30-day ceasefire fade as Putin disagrees

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not agreeing to the proposed 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, saying it only benefits Ukraine. The Russian president claims to want further discussions on a permanent end to the war.

National headlines:

District judge orders federal departments to rehire fired employees

U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled the mass firings of federal workers is a violation of federal law and ordered all who were terminated to be reinstated to their probationary positions. His order includes employees from the park service and the departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, the Interior and the Treasury, all who were dismissed in February.

Vote today decides if the government will shut down

The U.S. Senate must decide if it will block or pass a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Time is running out as Congress has until end of day to avoid the shutdown.

EPA to take 31 deregulatory actions

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin announced the agency will undertake 31 historic actions in the greatest and most consequential day of deregulation in U.S. history. Combined, these announcements represent the most momentous day in the history of the EPA. While accomplishing EPA’s core mission of protecting the environment, the agency is committed to fulfilling President Trump’s promise to unleash American energy, lower cost of living for Americans, revitalize the American auto industry, restore the rule of law, and give power back to states to make their own decisions. (information from Environmental Protection Agency website.

State headlines:

Chattanooga Prep School faces loss of charter

Hamilton County Schools will recommend the revocation of the charter for Chattanooga Preparatory Schools effective at the end of this school year. With the first graduating class on the schedule for May, those students are not accumulating valid credits toward their graduation because over half the teachers at the school are either unlicensed or do not have permits or waivers for classes they teach.

Rideshare impersonator bill goes to house

The Tennessee House will debate a bill making it a misdemeanor to impersonate a rideshare driver in Tennessee. The bill passed the Senate by unanimous vote. A Class B misdemeanor impersonating a rideshare driver is punishable by up to $500 fine and/or up to 6 months in jail. If the violation occurs during the commission of a separate felony, then it’s a Class E felony punishable by 1-6 years in jail and up to a $3,000 fine.

If the House follows suit and passes the bill, it would head to the governor’s desk for approval to go into effect July 1, 2025.

Local headlines:

Downtown Farmers Market, Shamrock Fest & St. Patrick’s Day Parade tomorrow

Winters Farmers Market , 10 a.m.– 2 p.m. on Market Square, Union, Market Street.

Knox Shamrock Fest & Lucky Kidney Run is a family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at World’s Fair Park Performance Lawn. The event will include bounce houses, face painting, balloon twisting, games, live music, Irish dancing, food trucks and alcohol.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Gay Street, 1 -3 p.m.

National Weather Service Spotter Classes offered

Remember when Margie Ison called her ‘Spotter’ to give the weather in the area? There really are spotter classes offered by the National Weather Service. They are free and last about two hours, but participants must pre-register. There are several in many Tennessee locations so check this link for your location: Spotter Classes.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

