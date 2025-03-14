Dining Duo finds another gem in The Apple Blossom Café, 409 Cullom St., Clinton, 37716.

The Apple Blossom Café could be described as the best antique find in Historic Downtown Clinton. It is a family-owned and operated dining venue, serving southern comfort food as well as catering and delivery.

Their space is deceptive as besides the regular seating, a banquet room can serve up to 60 people.

Best described as a downhome atmosphere of your grandmother’s kitchen.

One of the Duo chose fried catfish, served with Cole slaw and French fries. The Cole slaw was the best this diner had tasted. Both fried choices were hot, crisp and delicious.

The other Duo chose the Pimento cheese burger and loved it, made with homemade Pimento cheese and cooked to perfection.

The Duo couldn’t pass up dessert after seeing so many other customers indulging. So, we chose the coconut cream and the chocolate cream pie options. Each was the exact size to top off a delicious meal.

Overall, we would definitely go back to this gem: reasonably priced, quick service, friendly staff and great food.

The Apple Blossom Café, is open Monday-Friday 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. and is closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at email here.