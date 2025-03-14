Meet Hope – a staff favorite at the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley! Hope came to us in late January with a pre-existing injury that had caused her to lose sight in her right eye. Over time the injury created complications for her and she recently had surgery to remove it altogether. Despite being here as long as she has and the hurdles she has had to overcome, she hasn’t missed a beat!

Hope is incredibly loving and has never met someone, dog or person, that she didn’t consider a friend. While there is the rare burst of energy out in the yards, Hope is content just sitting and getting pats from whoever’s the least busy at that moment. She would be the perfect dog for a family as she really enjoys the company of kids.

If you’re not put off by a lap dog who doesn’t realize she’s probably too big to be a lap dog, come and meet Hope today!

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501(c)(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Contact: email or 865-573-9675. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.