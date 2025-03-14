Join the UT Arboretum Society via Zoom on Thursday, April 3, 7 p.m. EDT as Michelle Campanis, education coordinator at the University of Tennessee Arboretum, and naturalist/author Stephen Lyn Bales, give us an overview of our beloved humming birds.

Our hummingbirds are returning to East Tennessee in April after their winter migration. Did you know there are over 330 hummingbird species, but they are only found in North and South America? They may be small, but they are colorful and powerful.

The First Thursday Nature Supper Club presentation is hosted by the UT Arboretum Society each month. The class is free, but you must register under programs to receive the Zoom link and recording.

These vibrant flower-loving pixies occur in a wider range of colors than all other bird species combined. Purple, yellow, green, crimson, blue, like the colors of a rainbow. The wintertime Rufous Hummingbird is even bathed in UT Orange! Yet, the Ruby-throated Hummingbird is our most familiar summertime hummer.

Closed captions are available. Please contact Michelle at email for any questions or registration issues.

To contact Stephen Lyn Bales or buy one of his UT Press books, email him.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2024. It is one of the ten University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture AgResearch and Education Centers located throughout Tennessee. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.

The UT Arboretum Society celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2025; to learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to website.

