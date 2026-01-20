Ripple Coffee Company, formerly known as The Village Mercantile, at 4503 Walker Blvd., is being converted into a multi-concept hub, set to open in late February or early March.

The hub will feature a coffee shop, a brunch food truck, and a craft Artitorium.

​As part of the mission to honor the building’s history, the building’s previous mural is receiving an update, commissioned from local artist Headdy Hardwear and live-painted by Sean Williams over the past few days.

