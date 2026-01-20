Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation’s Mobility is Medicine campaign is breaking barriers to healthcare, education, and technology for East Tennessee seniors.

It takes an incredible team and an incredible community to keep seniors moving, thriving, and connected. We’re grateful for the partners, supporters, and champions who make Mobility Is Medicine possible every single day.

By supporting this initiative, you help seniors stay independent, healthy, and engaged in their communities.

Every donation makes a lasting impact. Donate today and make a difference: here.

Lavonda Cantrell is the director of marketing & communities for Hillcrest Healthcare and the vice president of The Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation. She can be reached at lcantrell@hillcresthc.com.

