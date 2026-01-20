The Farragut Museum’s History Hour continues in 2026 on Wednesday, Jan. 21, at 11 am at Farragut Town Hall. The guest speaker will be Dr. Aaron Astor, Professor of History at Maryville College, on East Tennessee’s Civil War experience and why loyalties were divided.

“We are pleased to kick off our 2026 History Hour speaker series on January 21st with Dr. Astor. We started this program in 2025, and I truly believe our attendees are really enjoying learning about local history. I am glad we can offer this to our community,” said Kristi Vining, Historic Resources Coordinator for the Town of Farragut.

The event is free, and the Farragut Museum is open for tours after the lecture. Light refreshments will be available.

