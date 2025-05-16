Our precious girl, Riley, has been at our shelter for far too long. This adorable, loving senior female wants nothing more than a cozy place to rest and caring owners to show her how it feels to be adored. This beautiful hound girl has been with us since February and she deserves a home to call her own. Riley loves affection and attention from adults, but she does not like small children. Their unpredictable nature makes her feel uneasy and it would be best for her to be in an adult-only home.

Riley would love to enjoy a life of leisure and would be the perfect fit for anyone looking for a couch potato! Although she loves to lounge, she is also a favorite of our “Hiking Hounds” volunteer program and would enjoy strolls around the neighborhood as well. We know there is a perfect home out there for Riley. Could it be you?!

Pet tip of the week: Is your dog a big puller on walks? Invest in a harness that has the leash clip on the front (usually marketed as “easy walk” or “no pull”) to help make walks less stressful!

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501(c)(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Contact: email or 865-573-9675. Follow HSTV on Facebook. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.