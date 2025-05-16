I hiked across three trails this week: Chestnut Branch Trail, Appalachian Trail at Davenport Gap, and State Rt. 32 from Davenport Gap to Big Creek. Chestnut Branch Trail starts just past the Big Creek Ranger Station and is two miles long. It is very steep in some places, and it has a number of small stream crossings (with no bridge) terminating at the Appalachian Trail. The trail also has 10 blow downs. The section of the Appalachian Trail checked on this hike was from Chestnut Branch Trail to the park boundary at Davenport Gap. The rest of the section of state route #32 checked on this hike was from Davenport Gap back to the Big Creek Ranger station. It is not recommended to park and leave vehicle at Davenport Gap beside State Route #32.

Lots of beautiful flowers both at peak and just past peak bloom.

Chestnut Branch Trail

Bar Cucumber – Few – At or just beyond peak bloom.

– Few – At or just beyond peak bloom. Blackberry – Few – Mostly past peak bloom.

– Few – Mostly past peak bloom. Clinton Lily – Few – At or just beyond peak bloom.

– Few – At or just beyond peak bloom. Dog Hobble – Some – Mostly past peak bloom. Best blooms at beginning of trail.

– Some – Mostly past peak bloom. Best blooms at beginning of trail. Galax – Many – A few are just starting to bloom.

– Many – A few are just starting to bloom. Hawkweed – Few – Just beyond peak bloom – about 1.6 miles up the trail.

– Few – Just beyond peak bloom – about 1.6 miles up the trail. Indian Cucumber Root – Some – Right at peak bloom – mostly halfway up the trail.

– Some – Right at peak bloom – mostly halfway up the trail. Large Bluet – Few – At peak bloom.

– Few – At peak bloom. Mountain Laurel – Some – Not at peak bloom yet.

– Some – Not at peak bloom yet. Partridge Berry – Many – Mostly at peak bloom and along first mile of trail.

– Many – Mostly at peak bloom and along first mile of trail. Squaw Root – Few – Well past peak bloom – almost gone.

– Few – Well past peak bloom – almost gone. Stone Crop – Few – Well past peak bloom – about half mile up trail.

– Few – Well past peak bloom – about half mile up trail. Wild Geranium – Few – Past peak bloom – first mile up the trail.

Appalachian Trail: Davenport Gap to Chestnut Branch Trail Junction

Bar Cucumber – Few – Mostly past peak bloom.

– Few – Mostly past peak bloom. Canadian Violet – Few – Past peak bloom.

– Few – Past peak bloom. Clinton Lily – Many – Mostly at peak bloom – mostly first 2/10-mile from Chestnut Branch trail.

– Many – Mostly at peak bloom – mostly first 2/10-mile from Chestnut Branch trail. False Solomon’s Seal – Few – At or approaching peak bloom.

– Few – At or approaching peak bloom. Indian Cucumber Root – Few – At or just beyond peak bloom.

– Few – At or just beyond peak bloom. Meadow Parsnip – Few – Past peak bloom – mostly first 2/10 mile from Chestnut Branch trail.

– Few – Past peak bloom – mostly first 2/10 mile from Chestnut Branch trail. Mountain Laurel – Some – Most not at peak bloom yet.

– Some – Most not at peak bloom yet. Nodding Trillium – Some – Most gone but still a few nice blooms.

– Some – Most gone but still a few nice blooms. Rue Anemone – Few – At peak bloom – not far from Chestnut Branch Trail.

– Few – At peak bloom – not far from Chestnut Branch Trail. Solomon’s Seal – Few – At peak bloom or just beyond peak bloom.

– Few – At peak bloom or just beyond peak bloom. Star Grass – (2) – At peak bloom – Near the junction with Chestnut Branch trail.

– (2) – At peak bloom – Near the junction with Chestnut Branch trail. Wild Geranium – Few – Well past peak bloom.

– Few – Well past peak bloom. Yellow Trillium – Few – Well past peak bloom – almost gone.

State Route #32 from Davenport Gap to Big Creek

Bar Cucumber – Few – At or just beyond peak bloom.

– Few – At or just beyond peak bloom. Beard Tongue – (1) – Just past peak bloom.

– (1) – Just past peak bloom. Blackberry – Some – Past peak bloom.

– Some – Past peak bloom. Blue Eye Grass – Many – At peak bloom – beside road at junction with Big Creek Road.

– Many – At peak bloom – beside road at junction with Big Creek Road. Crimson Clover – Few – At peak bloom – beside road at junction with Big Creek Road.

– Few – At peak bloom – beside road at junction with Big Creek Road. Daisy Fleabane – Many – Beyond peak bloom.

– Many – Beyond peak bloom. Dog Hobble – Few – Past peak bloom.

– Few – Past peak bloom. Galax – Few – just starting to bloom.

– Few – just starting to bloom. Golden Ragwort – Few – Mostly past peak bloom.

– Few – Mostly past peak bloom. Hispid Buttercup – Many – At junction of state 32 & Big Creek Road.

– Many – At junction of state 32 & Big Creek Road. Hawkweed – Few – Past peak bloom.

– Few – Past peak bloom. Japanese Honeysuckle – Few – At peak bloom.

– Few – At peak bloom. Lyre Leaf Sage – Few – Well past peak bloom.

– Few – Well past peak bloom. Maple Leaf Viburnum – Some – At peak bloom.

– Some – At peak bloom. Mountain Laurel – Some – Many at peak bloom – nice display.

– Some – Many at peak bloom – nice display. Ox Eye Daisy – (2) – At peak bloom.

– (2) – At peak bloom. Red Clover – Few – At peak bloom – very colorful.

– Few – At peak bloom – very colorful. White Clover – Some – At or close to peak bloom.



Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

