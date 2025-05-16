Joe the Sloth announces the opening of the Clayton Safari Splash Pad for the season! Cool off, splash around and add some extra fun to your zoo day — it’s the perfect spot for kids to play while you enjoy the sunshine.

It’s included with zoo admission and located between the Giraffes and Valley of the Kings.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr., 37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

