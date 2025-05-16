I joined the Dining Duo on an adventure to Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and the Warden’s Table Restaurant.

The Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary is a step into the history of a local prison. The pictures tell the story and as the tour guide remarked, “the stories haunt me every day.” Tour hours are 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday -Sunday until June when hours are daily with last tour starting at 5 p.m.

The two eateries on the grounds are the Parolees’ Cafeteria, a quick sandwich/salad style restaurant and The Warden’s Table Restaurant, a more sit and stay awhile style.

We ate at the Warden’s Table and one Duo chose the pulled pork platter with mac and cheese plus slaw for sides. The pulled pork was delicious with just the right amount of bar-b-que sauce. The mac and cheese was definitely homemade and the cole slaw was fresh and crisp. Duo two ordered the Killer Potato and it was amazing! A large, hot potato piled with pulled pork, cheese, butter and sour cream. So much, hardly a dent was made so happily took the rest home.

The service was fast and the prices were reasonable. Entering and exiting the restaurant through the BMSP gift shop, a number of items were for sale including T-shirts, coffee mugs, key chains and more. You can also purchase items such as End of the Line Moonshine and Frozen Head Vodka, both made on the prison grounds at the Brushy Mountain Distillery.

