Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Ukraine and Russian delegations meet in Turkey: The delegations may be meeting, but the level of sincerity from each country differs. Ukraine sent a high-level delegation to the ceasefire discussion while Russia did not send a comparable delegation. Little positive outcome is expected.

British immigration rules tighten. Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared an end to open borders. He proposed new rules that will increase the difficulty for immigrants to obtain work, family or student visas to the United Kingdom.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress: Congress has two meetings scheduled today: here.

Stocks still volatile: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court: Birthright arguments and recent decisions here.

Harvard accidently bought original Magna Carta for $27: Harvard Law School’s library has held what it thought was a copy of the Magna Carta it bought for $27 some 80 years ago. Recently it was proven to be one of seven originals dating from 1300.

State headlines:

Certificate of Merit Awards: The Tennessee Historical Commission has announced the five recipients of this year’s annual Certificate of Merit Awards. These awards are presented each May during National Preservation Month. See this year’s winners here.

Local headlines:

Weather: Rainy days turn to sunny this weekend According to the National Weather Service, expect a high near 85 today and a low tonight of 68 with increased chances of showers and thunderstorms. Saturday shows a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.. Sunday will become partly sunny with a high of 82 and low of 6. Monday should be a mirror image of Sunday.

Synchronous firefly lottery: The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced Thursday through Thursday, May 29 through June 5, for the annual synchronous firefly viewing opportunity at Elkmont. The public can apply for a limited viewing opportunity here.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.