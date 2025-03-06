Another moment of good news that occurred this past week was the reopening of Interstate 40 between Tennessee and North Carolina on March 1, 2025.

Rock Sprite and Badger spend considerable time in both states and traveling across the mountain after Hurricane Helene has been a long and tedious venture each and every time due to I-40’s closure.

While full four-lane interstate travel is months if not years away, we’ve been celebrating the ongoing storm recovery, and this development was big. Four miles of I-40 was either gone or severely compromised from the storm, and the DOTs of both states should be commended for their timely and crucial work.

To see the reopened highway, we opted to visit a rocky bluff known to us as Twelve Mile Cliff or, alternatively, Buzzards Roost. The perch affords an excellent view of the top of the Dry Gap Ridge Tunnel and I-40 directly below but the price one pays is the knee knocker of a 600-foot drop straight down to the Pigeon River. It’s not for the faint of heart.

Badger took advantage of the visit by hanging off the promontory to secure a historic photo of the traffic. Of course, Rock Sprite got in the action and got her own view, too.

The way we celebrate special events might seem somewhat unusual, but as we told others “That’s just what we do.” A calculated risk made this celebration come alive and also provided images that almost everyone wouldn’t see otherwise.

(Photo of Badger photographing the Pigeon River Gorge courtesy Kitty Myers Collection – photo of Kitty and view from Twelve Mile Cliff/Buzzards Roof by Thomas Mabry @honeybadgerimages)

Thomas Mabry – Honey Badger Images

