Mitch Cochran, Food City store manager in Cleveland, Tennessee, has been named the Jack C. Smith Store Manager of the Year for 2024.

“With over 50 years of dedicated service to our company, Mitch has worked diligently with his team to exemplify the mission our company was founded upon, to run the best store in town! Promoting teamwork, delivery of an unbeatable experience, providing our customers with exceptional service and giving back to the community, this award is well-deserved, Mitch,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO.

Curt’s Ace Hardware coming to Strawberry Plains

Officials will be breaking ground for a new Curt’s Ace Hardware store in Strawberry Plains on Monday, March 10, at 10 a.m. at the construction site, which is adjacent to the Food City store at 7510 Asheville Hwy., Knoxville, Tennessee.

Community members are welcomed to stop by to talk with representatives from Food City and from Curt’s Ace Hardware.

Ace Hardware has 4,800 member stores in 60 countries. Food City joined the Ace Hardware family of stores in April 2022.

“We look forward to bringing Curt’s Ace Hardware store locations to the communities where we know there is a need,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City CEO, at that time. “Given our vast merchandising and marketing experience, I’m confident that our team will do an excellent job managing and operating these locations.”

Registration open for Irwin/ Food City Bass Tournament

Registration is open online for the Irwin/ Food City Bass Tournament which will be held Saturday, April 26, 2025.

This is a major fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley. Info here.

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 158 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama. Food City provided quotes and information for this report.