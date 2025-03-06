If you know toddlers, you know they go different directions at top speeds. Keeping two in your vision is an exhausting feat! With a couple of little boys in mind as well as the simple design and color, I went to work. Painting whimsical pieces gives me a break from the serious side of oil painting, bringing levity to the studio.

I’m a firm believer that every piece will find the right home. It happened recently when a couple on an adult getaway happened to see it. Glad to be alone but thinking of their 2-year-old twins (and their baby), little Twin Cars went with them. Those babies won’t always be tiny, but this reminder will be.

Ohio visionary Jim Mariol gets the credit for design and invention of the Cozy Coupe. Akin to Flintstone cars, the first cars hit the road in 1979 and are still having strong sales of around 500,000 every year!

